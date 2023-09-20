Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 418 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $360.37 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

