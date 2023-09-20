Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 39,197 Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a negative net margin of 55.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.17 million.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.