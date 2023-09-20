Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.1 %

BBY stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

