Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 104.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

