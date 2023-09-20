Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,680 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 17.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

