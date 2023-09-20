Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $194.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

