Duality Advisers LP Sells 21,314 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,626 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.42. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

