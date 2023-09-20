Duality Advisers LP Sells 34,582 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 225,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.81. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

