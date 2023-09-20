Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,889 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,798.75, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.