Duality Advisers LP Sells 44,444 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,444 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,788,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 313,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 308,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

AHCO opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.69 million. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

