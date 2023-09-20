Duality Advisers LP Sells 65,292 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,292 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

