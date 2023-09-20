Duality Advisers LP Sells 680,402 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680,402 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

