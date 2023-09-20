Duality Advisers LP Sells 89,082 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,082 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.47.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

