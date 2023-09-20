Duality Advisers LP Takes $207,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

GM stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

