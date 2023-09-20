Duality Advisers LP Takes $270,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1,419.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,953. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

