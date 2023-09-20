Duality Advisers LP Takes $311,000 Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 60.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.