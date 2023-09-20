Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

