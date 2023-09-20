Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

