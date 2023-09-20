Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,308,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.