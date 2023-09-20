Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,943. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

