Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,144.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,599 shares of company stock worth $7,777,309. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

