Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.91. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEAS

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,211. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.