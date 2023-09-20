Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

ANET stock opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,212 shares of company stock worth $26,086,688 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.