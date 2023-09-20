Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,642 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.8 %

Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

