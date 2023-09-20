Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000.

Insider Transactions at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Shares of DPG stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $14.29.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

