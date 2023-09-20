Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

