EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,145 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $11,444,550,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $287.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.