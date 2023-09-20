EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,954 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.