EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,954 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

