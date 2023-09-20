EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,425 shares of company stock worth $113,839,347. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

