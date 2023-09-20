EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,470,000 after acquiring an additional 302,731 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GSK by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,477 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

View Our Latest Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.