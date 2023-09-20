EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $194.05 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

