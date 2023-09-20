EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.