EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

