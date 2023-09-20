EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 1.0 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). Research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,173,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $1,297,125. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

