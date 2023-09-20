Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 53.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

