EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. BOKF NA grew its position in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.