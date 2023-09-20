Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 609 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

