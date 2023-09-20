Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FOX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in FOX by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in FOX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

