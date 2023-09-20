Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

