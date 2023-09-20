Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $203.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.06. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

