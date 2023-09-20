Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.31.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

