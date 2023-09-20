HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,257 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $16,664,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $6,700,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $150,606.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,356.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,744 shares of company stock worth $5,809,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCP opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.12. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

