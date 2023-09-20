HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,257 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 149.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $150,606.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,356.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,744 shares of company stock worth $5,809,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.12. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

