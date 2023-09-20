HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 147.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HSTM opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $654.31 million, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

