HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in HEICO by 4.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in HEICO by 11.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $138.82 and a one year high of $182.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

