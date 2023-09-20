Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.