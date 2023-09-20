ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,620,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

