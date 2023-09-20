IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $457.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.36. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

