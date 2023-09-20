iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $484.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($5.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. The company had revenue of $920.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.98 million. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

