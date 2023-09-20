Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Immutep Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Shares of IMMP opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter worth $555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immutep by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Immutep in the first quarter worth $80,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

